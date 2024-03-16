Town of Selma UPDATE: March 16, 8 a.m.

From Town of Selma (IN) social media page (we are following developments in Winchester as well):

Good morning community!

Here are a few updates for Saturday March 16.

– Selma Elementary School will be open at 8am. They have a lot of donations and this is where you need to drop off any other donations you have.

– Selma Legion has offered to be a “lost & found” location. If you come across personal items that you’d like to reconnect with their owner, this is where you should take them.

– There are currently a couple dumpsters on Jackson St for any debris you are cleaning up. Tree branches and limbs need to be set next to the road so they can be picked up by the county highway department.

– Start at 9am today, we are accepting volunteers to help with debris clean up. There is not a need for personal skidsteers or large equipment at this time. Chainsaws, yard tools, gloves and plenty of hands will be a huge help.

– For safety reasons we are asking that kids not be brought to volunteer today. We are astounded at the amount of kids wanting to help, and hopefully we can get them involved with some smaller (less dangerous) clean up activities once we get through the big stuff.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding and kindness. It’s going to be a beautiful day to help our neighbors. See you there 👏