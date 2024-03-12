The Importance of Face To Face Conversation in Economic Development

Making the trip to solicit economic development – why face to face is important, according to Delaware County Commissioner James King…

In the past 8 years, these efforts in Delaware County have built this…

Brad Bookout – working for the Commissioners, on yesterday’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show.  Replay on WMUNmuncie.com.

Meet the Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District – Republican newcomer to politics Lonnie Powell…

He feels strongly about the US Southern Border…

Hear yesterday’s conversation on WMUNmuncie.com.

Great gift for a great reason – Peter Killeen has the story…

By now, high school boys basketball fans know that Logansport, Lafayette, and Michigan City are the venues in focus – with Delta, Wapahani and Liberty Christian being followed by our Woof Boom Radio broadcast teams.  Keep listening for the frequencies, streams and smart speaker instructions on all of our stations.

It happened again in Delaware County:  Kimberlee Twigg pled Guilty to Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony.  Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “To date, nine drug dealers have been found guilty by Delaware County juries of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and this marks the second time in Delaware County that a drug dealer has pled guilty to the crime. The take away is this: if you deal drugs in Delaware County and one of your customers dies as result you will be held accountable.”

Later this week, a nice sign of spring, says WLBC’s Peter Killeen…

