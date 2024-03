Hillcroft Services is excited to announce the 5th Bi-Annual Shop & Share Vendor Market, taking place on Saturday, March 16th, from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will be held indoors at our location at 501 West Air Park Drive, Muncie, IN, ensuring an enjoyable experience for attendees, rain or shine. All booth rental proceeds directly contribute to supporting Hillcroft clients and our Creativity Unlimited Program to support individuals with disabilities.