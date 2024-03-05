Severe Weather Spotter Training in Madison County

Next week, during Severe Weather Preparedness week, Madison County Emergency Management will be holding training for Storm Spotters, volunteers that play an integral part in severe weather safety …Tom Harbron of the EMA’s warning divison says the agency posts spotters at about 20 locations throughout Madison County to report approaching conditions. That Information is then relayed to the National Weather Service. The training session will be at 6pm Tuesday, March 12 at AU’s York Performing Arts, 1100 E 5th in Anderson.

