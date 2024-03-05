Anderson Severe Weather Preparedness

Next week is the National Weather Service National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and like many communities, and have scheduled a statewide test of communication systems on Tuesday, March 12th, at 10:15 AM. The city of Anderson The City of Anderson announced they will their will conduct its annual severe weather siren testing and maintenance next week as well. The city operates 24 severe weather/tornado siren towers throughout the community, including Chesterfield. Citizens should know sirens may be sounded for a few seconds to ensure they are working properly.

