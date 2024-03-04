Prosecutor Calls For Stronger Sentences

Prosecutor calls for penalty change: Melvin Weaver (DOB 2/7/1992) was sentenced last week to a total of seven (7) years: five (5) years in prison and two (2) years on probation. Convicted of Reckless Homicide, and more. After the sentence was imposed Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Matthew Adams…I also believe that the penalty for reckless homicide is far too lenient. I call on the Indiana General Assembly to toughen the penalty for the offense.”

Trying to make it more difficult to be transparent – With only a few days remaining in the Indiana Session, House Bill 1338 created a quiet stir among those that seek open access to government. The bill was authored by J.D. Prescott about Security of property and meeting decorum, but an amendment from Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, would only let the access counselor interpret the plain text of public access laws. We’re told the second reading is scheduled for Tuesday and the third reading is Wednesday – but we’re not sure if either of the two amendments with stay in, or out of any ultimate votes.

Coverage this week on Friday’s State of the City address – Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour added clarity to what’s next for the old Chevy Plant property, with this word from IDEM

He called it “the elephant in the room” In Muncie and elsewhere, roads are in terrible shape, but what about McGalliard and Tillotson, Mayor Ridenour

From Friday’s annual State of the City address, live on WMUN. Hear about his plans for those two major roads on our Tuesday morning newscasts.

At Saturday’s IDEA Conference, Professor Robert Koester from Ball State gave a presentation on Solar power and ways to create community Solar projects. He gave several examples of Solar Power projects around Muncie, including at Cornerstone Center for the Arts and at the Ball State College of Health.

Dorica Watson from Open Door talked about Open Door Connections and what services it can provide for the community, including connecting those in need of a variety of things, including housing and education. Open Door Ambassadors can be found in a variety of locations, visit opendoorhs.org/connections for an up to date schedule.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour gave an opening address

with him was State Senator Scott Alexander and State Representative Sue Errington. Mayor Ridenour also gave a summarized version of the State of the City at the event.

The CDC is shortening its quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, a decision based on people’s improved immunity and the disease’s reduced severity. Still suggesting masks, in some cases.

Four Greenwood Police officers resigned and a fifth was fired after an internal investigation as a result of a July 2023 internal investigation resulting from accusations of improper use of department devices. A news release from the department claims that the five officers on several occasions used their department-issued laptop computers to send messages containing “racial slurs…(and) comments about constitutionally protected classes of individuals.”

