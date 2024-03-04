I&M Work This Week Along Tillotson Avenue

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is starting construction this week to rebuild an aging underground power line along Tillotson Avenue in Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports I&M is rebuilding the 1-mile underground power line. Contract crews plan to work along Tillotson Avenue between University Avenue and York Prairie Creek, just south of Euclid Avenue. I&M right-of-way representatives will work with affected landowners and residents where the line rebuilding requires private property easements. Typical work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.