Indy Man Sentenced In Deadly Muncie Bypass Crash

An Indianapolis man who caused a fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass has been sentenced to five years in prison.

31 year old Melvin Lee Weaver was found guilty of reckless homicide, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended.

The Star Press reports Weaver was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on the bypass on Sept. 26, 2020, when he crashed into the back of a 1972 Triumph that was stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.