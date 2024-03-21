Parents Charged After Kids Found In Filty Conditions, Lizard In Bathtub

Two parents are facing neglect charges after Anderson police officers found their children living in filthy conditions and in close proximity to a 4-foot-long lizard that was being kept in the family’s bathtub. FOX 59 reports police received a tip from a neighbor who told them the family’s apartment was covered in feces and that a “large reptile” was living in the bathroom.

The parents, 33-year-old Cristine Castro and 24-year-old James Johnson, are each facing three felony counts of neglect.