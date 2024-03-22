Big Changes at the MRC

The MRC saw some big Board changes – WLBC Reporter Mike Rhodes has that…

Maybe it’s time to play – currently sitting at $977 million, Mega Millions jackpot could reach $1 billion if it is not won in the next drawing tonight.

There are a lot of stories of friends and neighbors helping in the moments after last week’s tornadoes in Selma and Winchester – Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner, talking about the staging area for law and public safety people that night, after they saw Selma had plenty of help…

Pride in their response and service – Here’s more from Sheriff Tony Skinner…

From WMUN news radio yesterday. Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

The Ball State gymnastics team returns to action Saturday when it welcomes the other six league teams to Worthen Arena for the 2024 Mid-American Conference Gymnastics Championships. Action begins at 2:00 p.m. and tickets are available at https://ballstatesports.com/gymnasticstickets.

Yorktown: Start cleaning now, to be ready for Community Clean Up Day…

Town Council President Rick Glaub from WMUN this week.

Women’s Week 2024—Ball State University’s annual celebration of women’s achievements and contributions to society—will be March 25-29. The celebration, organized by Ball State’s Department of Women’s, Gender, and African American Studies (WGAS), will be marked with numerous free events at the University. See the list of events on WoofBoomNews.com.

One of the many planned events will feature a keynote address by Loretta Ross—renowned feminist, activist, and scholar—at 7:30 p.m. March 26th at Pruis Hall. Ross has spent her life advocating for reproductive justice, human rights, and social justice. She is a co-founder of the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, which is dedicated to amplifying the voices of women of color in the reproductive justice movement. Additionally, Ross is a visiting professor at Smith College, where she teaches courses on reproductive justice, race theory, and human rights.

Ross’ keynote address, “Calling In the Calling Out Culture,” is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to have Loretta Ross as our keynote speaker for Women’s Week,” said Dr. Sharon Jones, chair of Ball State’s Department of Women’s, Gender, and African American Studies. “Her tireless work and dedication to the women’s movement inspire us all, and we can’t wait to hear her insights and perspectives on the issues that matter most to women today.”

In addition to Ross’ keynote address, Ball State’s Women’s Week events include panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities—all designed to empower and inspire women to pursue their goals, break down barriers, and make positive impacts on the world.

While all Women’s Week events are open to the public, some events have limited seating. See a full list of Women’s Week 2024 events online.

Last year, millions of Americans tried pickleball. A total of 13.6 million people played a bit of pickleball in 2023, a bit less than the 14.1 million who played soccer and a bit more than the 13.1 million who did some downhill skiing. From 2022 to 2023, pickleball was the fastest-growing sport — up 52 percent year over year.