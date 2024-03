The Muncie Ethics Advisory Committee is seeking public comment on draft ethics standards to be included in an Ethics Ordinance to be drafted and presented for consideration by the Muncie City Council in the fall of 2024. MuncieJournal.com reports the next meeting of the Muncie Ethics Advisory Committee is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Maring-Hunt Library, 2005 S. High Street, Muncie.