Couple Charged In Injuries To Daughter

An Anderson couple has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after their 10-month-old daughter was hospitalized with a broken spine, heavy bruising and several other injuries. FOX 59 reports Nicolas O. Arnett, 27, and Shelby Langford, 22, were arrested last month by the Anderson Police Department. Both Arnett and Langford now face one charge of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

Woof Boom