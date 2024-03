A Muncie woman on Monday pleaded guilty to providing a local man with heroin that led to his fatal overdose. According to the Star Press, 30 year old Kimberlee Ann Twigg had been scheduled to go on trial. Twigg was arrested in October 2022. She was accused of selling heroin to a 27-year-old Muncie man before his fatal overdose at her home on Jan. 15, 2022.