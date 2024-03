More on a story we first reported yesterday morning. Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s early morning fatal crash on I-69 near Pendleton. They say 23 year old Justin Tracy of Indianapolis rear ended another vehicle and then exited his, when he was struck by a third vehicle. Tracy pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner. I-69 was closed for several hours, and the crash remains under investigation by the Anderson Police Crash Investigation Team.