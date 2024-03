This Thursday (3/7/2024) night is the Madison County Chamber’s Annual Business Awards program at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino in Anderson. Chamber President Clayton Whitson says in addition to awarding several individuals they will celebrate businesses that have been in business in Madison County between 25 and 145 years. Hors d’oeuvres & Cash Bar will be available at 6:00 PM with the Awards program beginning at 7:00.