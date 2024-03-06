Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and Red-tail Land Conservancy, is holding a Seed Swap & Giveaway event, scheduled for March 16, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is an opportunity for attendees to exchange seeds, including a diverse selection of native flowers and vegetables, all provided free of charge while supplies last.
Seed Swap & Giveaway Event
Previous Post
Madison County Chamber Awards Program Thursday
Next Post
Muncie Men Charged In Home Break In