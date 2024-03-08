Isaiah 117 House Wins Grant

The Altrusa Foundation of Muncie awarded a $10,000 one-time impact grant to Isaiah 117 House, a non-profit organization, building a house in Delaware county. MuncieJournal.com reports the grant’s purpose is to provide funding for educational and other charitable purposes. Isaiah 117 House reduces trauma in foster children by providing a safe, loving transition from family removal to foster care placement.

Previous Post
Delaware County Not Awarded Federal Transportation Funding
Next Post
I&M Tree Trimming Next Week

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom