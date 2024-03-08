The Altrusa Foundation of Muncie awarded a $10,000 one-time impact grant to Isaiah 117 House, a non-profit organization, building a house in Delaware county. MuncieJournal.com reports the grant’s purpose is to provide funding for educational and other charitable purposes. Isaiah 117 House reduces trauma in foster children by providing a safe, loving transition from family removal to foster care placement.
Isaiah 117 House Wins Grant
Previous Post
Delaware County Not Awarded Federal Transportation Funding
Next Post
I&M Tree Trimming Next Week