I&M Tree Trimming Next Week

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) company, will trim trees around transmission power lines in East-Central and Southeast Indiana using an aerial saw beginning Monday, March 11, and continuing for about two weeks. The work is routine maintenance to remove branches that can interfere with service reliability and pose potential safety hazards. You’ll see crews at some point in various parts of Delaware County.

Previous Post
Isaiah 117 House Wins Grant
Next Post
Council Gives Initial OK To Bonds For New No.6 Fire Station

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom