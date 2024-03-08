Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) company, will trim trees around transmission power lines in East-Central and Southeast Indiana using an aerial saw beginning Monday, March 11, and continuing for about two weeks. The work is routine maintenance to remove branches that can interfere with service reliability and pose potential safety hazards. You’ll see crews at some point in various parts of Delaware County.
I&M Tree Trimming Next Week
Isaiah 117 House Wins Grant
Council Gives Initial OK To Bonds For New No.6 Fire Station