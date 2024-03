Muncie city council gave an initial unanimous approval by voice vote Monday to issue city bonds of up to $8.7 million to construct a new No. 6 Fire Station in McCulloch Park to protection of northeast Muncie. The Star Press reports the matter is not yet settled as the the bond issue will need to go before the council for a second approval and a public hearing would need to be conducted to create the mechanism through which the city would spend money from the bond.