Delaware County Not Awarded Federal Transportation Funding

Delaware county, skunked – INDOT announced this week $155.6 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 51 cities, towns, and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects. It’s not know is there was even an application, but we do know that Madison, Henry and Randolph counties got dough – totaling more than $7 million. Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.

Spring ahead this weekend – Daylight Saving Time means you jump ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks fall back on Sunday, November 3rd in 2024.

As of July 25th, 2022, Indy Star says the U.S. Department of Transportation noted that only Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not participate in daylight saving time. The Navajo Nation is the lone exception in Arizona. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not participate. We do – spring ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night.

For the first time ever, Woof Boom Radio will have an open interview event – Tuesday March 12th from 4 to 6, at 800 East 29th Street Muncie. Woof Boom Radio will be holding the event for Account Executive, Full Time On-Air Talent, Engineering Technical Assistant, and Daytime News Reporter gigs open as we add to our staff. Bring a resume and be ready for a brief interview.

Three of the biggest boys high school basketball games in the state, according to the Indy Star, are on our stations Saturday: the Delta and Wapahani games are on 96.7, 102.9 FM and Alexa: Play Blake FM – and the Liberty Christian game is on 101.1 FM, 1240 AM and Alexa: Play WHBU.

Ball State Men’s Basketball – MUST WIN, AND WESTERN MICHIGAN MUST LOSE – BOTH GAMES TONIGHT to allow the Cardinals to advance to the MAC Tourney next week. The Western game tips at 6:00 p.m., and the BSU game starts on WMUN Radio at 6:40 p.m.

John Coutinho, Director of Delaware County EMA citing that close driving distant to so many people will likely push local infrastructure beyond its planned limits. Monday, the Madison County EMA Director Jeff Dyer holds another meeting for Madison county preparation.

State Representative Democrat Sue Errington said earlier this week the Indiana House of Representatives concurred with changes made by the Senate on House Bill 1426, sending it to the governor’s desk. When signed, it increases the availability of contraceptives for postpartum Medicaid recipients. Errington in the release, “Expanding opportunities for more women to access birth control is a huge victory…” and continued, “…Progressive change comes in small, but not insignificant, inches forward…”

Are you ready for some football? You better be, September 7th with the BSU team starts a new season, at home with Missouri State. All Saturday games, with the exception of three: two of those are Tuesday nights, and one on Black Friday. All live on WMUN Radio.

An earful about earmarks – Indiana Senator Mike Braun ripped those gathered to hear him on the floor this week. In his release, he called them “personal pet projects that D.C. includes in spending bills to buy votes for legislation.”

Natural causes – that’s the coroner’s ruling for the inmate death recently in the Huntington County Jail. 37-year-old Schakia Yates was found dead on March 3rd.

8:00 to 9:00 a.m. tomorrow on 101.1, 1240 AM and on Alexa: Play WHBU.