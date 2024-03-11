Crash Closes I-69 northbound Sunday Morning

As we told you first Sunday early morning with Ryan Maddox on WLBC, INDOT told WTHR one person was killed in the crash that closed all northbound I-69 lanes for many hours in Madison county – we saw first mention of the closure from Indiana State Police officer Kyle West – by 9:00 a.m. the road was cleared. A separate accident happened a short time after the first, on the southbound I-69.

All three area teams carried by Woof Boom Radio advanced in the state boy’s high school basketball tourney Saturday, so our coverage continues for Delta, Wapahani and Liberty Christian. Listen to WMUN today at 4:00 p.m. for the Power Hour to specify how, and where to hear those games!

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: That’s what the BSU women’s basketball team hopes for this week at the MAC Tourney in Cleveland. Wednesday is Game 3 of a quadruple header that starts at 11:00 a.m. All on the home of the Cardinals – WMUN.

Madison County is on it too – prepping for the unknown for that April 8th total solar eclipse – here’s Madison County EMA Director Jeff Dyer…

Headline from the Indiana Democrats – “Republicans Gut Fiscal Transparency, Tax Relief, Family Care Measures On Final Day.” Statehouse Democrats say Indiana will remain top in the country for “pink tax” rates, families with children with complex medical conditions could lose the care they need, and Hoosiers won’t get answers into the $1 billion budget shortfall. Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said in the release, “We’re disheartened…” and continued “Under the watch of this excessive Republican supermajority, we have a $1 billion budget shortfall for Indiana Medicaid…” and he continued “…Republicans have made it clear they don’t want more transparency.” Muncie Democrat Sue Errington is a guest Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. on WMUN News Radio.

As WLBC Reporter Bret Busby told you last week, Madison County celebrated greatness – and here’s one of the winners….