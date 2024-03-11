Court Appointed Special Advocates Recognized by Mad County Chamber

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, was Thursday night’s recipient of the Madison County Chamber’s Non-Profit of the Year Award. Accepting for the organization, Executive Director Annette Craycraft shared a glimpse of the child advocate caseloads, saying that Madison County has the second largest caseload in Indiana, and that the number of cases has tripled since this same time last year. She pointed out those facts are troubling since Madison County is not the second largest county geographically nor in population in the state.

 

Previous Post
Crash Closes I-69 northbound Sunday Morning
Next Post
Weekend Crash in Pendleton Critically Injures Two

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom