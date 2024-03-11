Weekend Crash in Pendleton Critically Injures Two

A serious crash on SR 67 Pendleton Heights High School Saturday afternoon critically injured two Madison County residents.  Sheriff’s investigators say a 40 year old Ingalls man was northbound in a 2001 Ford Ranger 67 and crossed the center line colliding head-on with a southbound 2001 Hyundai SUV driven by a 60 year old Ingalls woman.  Both were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Methodist Hospital in critical conditions with multiple injuries.  The crash shut down SR 67 for about 2 hours, and remains under investigation.

Previous Post
Court Appointed Special Advocates Recognized by Mad County Chamber
Next Post
Community and Bloom to Provide Free Seeds & Learning

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom