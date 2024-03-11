Weekend Crash in Pendleton Critically Injures Two

A serious crash on SR 67 Pendleton Heights High School Saturday afternoon critically injured two Madison County residents. Sheriff’s investigators say a 40 year old Ingalls man was northbound in a 2001 Ford Ranger 67 and crossed the center line colliding head-on with a southbound 2001 Hyundai SUV driven by a 60 year old Ingalls woman. Both were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Methodist Hospital in critical conditions with multiple injuries. The crash shut down SR 67 for about 2 hours, and remains under investigation.