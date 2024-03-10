A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared

Indiana Silver Alert

CONTACT:

Fishers Police Department

(317) 773-1282

March 10, 2024

Jacob Ikerd

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacob Ikerd, a 26 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

Jacob is missing from Fishers, Indiana which is 21 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, March 6, 2024, at 10:04 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jacob Ikerd, contact the Fishers Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children &

Missing Endangered Adults

http://www.in.gov/isp/2333.htm

This information will be available on the state Silver Alert webpage at http://www.in.gov/silveralert/