The League of Women Voters in the 5th Congressional District will host a forum for the 11 Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in the May 7 primary election. According to the Herald Bulletin, the forum is set for April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson High School auditorium. Woof Boom radio’s Steve Lindell with Woof Boom radio will the moderator. As of Monday, 10 of the 11 candidates have indicated their intentions to be in attendance.