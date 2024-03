A former Muncie man whose gunshots killed one person and wounded six others has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder. 24 year old Vashaun L. Harnett pleaded guilty in December, reports the Star Press, in connection with the May 18, 2019 shooting of 20 year old Tyler Childers outside a home in the 2400 block of West Euclid Avenue.