Governor Debate Tonight on Radio

Meet some of the candidates for Governor tonight on Radio. Several groups are holding a watch party…

There’s also a Listen Party – in your car, or home – we will carry the FOX59 hosted event tonight from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with those that hope to secure the Republican nomination for Indiana Governor.

A Muncie film maker has an ‘Official Selection’ for the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles! “The Christmas Bowl” is now an official nominee in the category “Best Kid Film.” Thomas Peek told Woof Boom Radio news that he knew two things: it had to be Christmas themed, and all the proceeds had to go towards a good cause – $327 was raised for Secret Families Henry County. We’re awaiting word on the next steps of the contest.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns used his remarks at Ball State’s Board of Trustees meeting to address the concerns and complaints around Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb March 13th. The legislation, which will become effective July 1st, is intended to increase “intellectual diversity” in higher education across the state. The Daily News last week said Mearns addressed the critics and skeptics of SB-202 and said that some of their concerns are “not well-founded because they aren’t based on what is actually in SB-202,” which he also specifically told me on WMUN two weeks ago. The Daily News seemed to say that Mearns was speaking “in defense,” of his position. At the end of his speech, Mearns restated his belief that SB-202 would not force the university to backtrack on some of its core ideals and principles. Rick Hall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said, “I am not troubled by this bill. It affirms a lot of our core beliefs, and I think we’ll continue to thrive.”

If the weather works out, Madison County will be making some noise soon – here’s Woof Boom’s Bret Busby…

East Central Indiana Regional Planning District is seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead the development of the SS4A action plan, focusing on safe streets and roads. They are also looking for interns to work on the SS4A (Safe Streets and Roads for All) action plan and to work with the Mayor of Gas City in Grant County. Click here for more information and how to apply.