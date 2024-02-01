West View Elementary Wraps Up Renovation

West View Elementary has wrapped up a year long, $11.5 million renovation project. The building, which originally opened in 1953, had nearly 16,000 square feet of space added to its footprint, including 9 new classrooms, a new administrative office, a new teacher’s lounge and work room, a new Nurse’s office/health clinic, a new conference room and upgrades to the electrical and fire suppression systems.

Previous Post
BSU Holding Information Sessions On Village Revitalization Plans
Next Post
HCSO Investigates Reports Of Large Explosions Wednesday Night

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom