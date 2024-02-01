West View Elementary has wrapped up a year long, $11.5 million renovation project. The building, which originally opened in 1953, had nearly 16,000 square feet of space added to its footprint, including 9 new classrooms, a new administrative office, a new teacher’s lounge and work room, a new Nurse’s office/health clinic, a new conference room and upgrades to the electrical and fire suppression systems.
West View Elementary Wraps Up Renovation
