The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three “large” explosions that were heard in New Castle Wednesday night.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence located on South Clearview Drive in New Castle after receiving reports from the Henry County Dispatch that at least three explosions had been heard and felt in the area. Preliminary information indicates the blasts were likely caused by “small legal fireworks,” after encountering five males at the residence upon arrival.
HCSO Investigates Reports Of Large Explosions Wednesday Night
