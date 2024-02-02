Anderson Police Seeking Persons of Interest

Last week Anderson Police announced their arrests of in the shooting death of Rishon Reeves-Linley. They say the investigation is continuing. Detectives are currently searching for four persons of interest who are evading contact and impeding completion of the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of 34 year old Robert Tapscott, 46 year old Tina Ellis-Sanqunetti, Angela Claybaugh age 43, and 41 year old  Amber Shelton, you’re asked to contact contact APD Detective Brett Webb at (765) 648-6731  or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477)  .

