Concerned Madison County Residents to Meet About Shingle Plant

A community group of residents against the Malarkey Roofing Products shingle plant proposed for Southern Madison County has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the project. Concerned Madison County resident Marlene Carey says Analytical environmental chemist, Dr. James Rybarczyk of Muncie will be speaking on the environmental and health impacts of an asphalt shingle plant and the chemicals that are listed in the permit (for Malarkey) and the emissions associated with them. The meeting is this Monday, February 5 at 6:30 in The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Street in downtown Anderson. The presentation is free and open to everyone.