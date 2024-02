Ball State University is holding two presentations about the University’s plan to revitalize The Village, the business district located immediately adjacent to campus. The first presentation—for students, faculty, and staff—will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Pruis Hall on Ball State’s campus. The second presentation—for the general public—will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., Muncie.