Hull Property Group announces the acquisition of the Muncie Mall in Muncie, Indiana. The property adds to the Company’s growing retail property portfolio of almost 20 million square feet, including 35 enclosed shopping malls across 17 states. MuncieJournal.com reports Hull Property Group has over 45 years of experience specializing in retail real estate and a track record of acquiring and re-positioning underperforming enclosed malls.
Hull Property Group Acquires Muncie Mall
Previous Post
6th District Congressman Supports AM Radio Legislation
Next Post
BSU Holding Information Sessions On Village Revitalization Plans