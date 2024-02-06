6th District Congressman Supports AM Radio Legislation

He remains supportive of the AM in Every Car legislation – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence…

Congress continues to discuss the measure that would require auto makers to keep the AM in dash.

During his interview, Congressman Pence was asked his position on Texas being required to remove razor wire at the border…

The Feds told Texas to remove the wire, and Governors, including Indiana’s Eric Holcomb have stated their support for Texas to stay the course. Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

A 17-year-old was arrested after a report of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of Beech Grove High School Tuesday evening, according to a public police report. RTV6 says Beech Grove cops responded around 9:00 p.m. on January 30th.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts introduces their February featured artist exhibition in the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery at today’s First Thursday event. Cornerstone Center for the Arts is at 520 East Main Street, and the events run 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at their place, and all downtown participating stores and locations.

Did you know, Hope, Indiana has a groundhog named Hope? This Friday at about 8:30 a.m., the best guess from that animal will help determine early, or late Spring for us.

It’s a complicated process, and time is tight, but Muncie Mission’s Frank Baldwin feels good….

Those displaced residents of the Muncie Inn are being helped with temporary housing by a number of agencies and concerned citizens.

Starting today, residents who live, work, worship, or go to school in any part of Delaware, Madison, Henry, Hamilton, and Hancock Counties will have access to PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union’s financial products and services designed to help them achieve their financial goals, according to a release.

Despite economic indicators that show low unemployment numbers along with easing inflation and interest rates, food banks are not seeing a drop in the number of Hoosier families needing their services according to a story from RTV6.

Woof Boom News Bits:

Who has the Guinness World Record for the largest toenail collection? A cancer research study in Canada. The Atlantic Partnership for Tomorrow’s Health has almost 32,000 sets of toenails.