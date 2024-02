A Muncie woman was handed 37 years in prison for providing her friend with the fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. 42 year old Holly Jeannette Terry was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony that carried a maximum 40-year sentence. The conviction stemmed from the overdose death of a 37-year-old woman in her southwestern Delaware County home on Oct. 5, 2021.