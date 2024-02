Bank Robber Sentenced In Anderson Hold Up

An Anderson bank robber will spend a little over 15 years in prison after walking into a bank, leaping onto the teller counter, and demanding every to get on the ground while firing at least one shot from his gun. FOX 59 reports 35 year old

Raymond Johnson pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and discharging a firearm during the crime. He was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison for a hold up at the First Merchants Bank in Anderson on Sept. 23, 2021.