An Anderson man, scheduled to be sentenced this week for his role in a fatal crash that killed a Muncie man, was found dead Monday afternoon. The cause of death for 38 year old Colin William Estes remains under investigation. The Star Press reports Estes’ guilty plea stemmed from a July 2020 crash on Ind. 67 in Salem Township, east of Delaware County Road 800 West, that caused the death of 36-year-old Kevin Noble Jr. of Muncie.