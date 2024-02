Muncie police looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke multiple windows at Muncie Mall early Sunday. Police say the intruder used what appeared to be a shovel handle to break several windows on the southeast side of the mall. He’s described as a white male, between five feet eight inches to six feet tall, with a medium build. The Star Press reports he also damaged windows at the Outback Steakhouse, in the mall’s eastern parking lot.