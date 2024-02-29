Former AU Professor Sentenced

64 year old Scott Borders, of Anderson was sentenced to nine years on child solicitation and drug chargesearlier this week by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for Borders who pled guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth and child solicitation. APD arrested Borders in March last year. He’ll serve four years in the Indiana Department of Correction, two years on in-home detention, and three years on formal probation. Borders will also be reqiored to be registered as a sex offender.