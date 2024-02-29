Anderson Police Seek Double Shooting Suspect

Anderson Police have identified those involved in the Feburary 23rd shooting in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. They say 18 year old Kristine Ledbetter and 21 year old Kevin Brown Jr. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering. Detectives have identified the alleged suspect as 29 year old Shawn Robert Gardner of Anderson. Gardner currently has an active felony warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shawn Robert Gardner, please call 911, APD Detectives or CrimeStoppers.