Congressman Pence Encourages School Visits to DC

Many legislators do school visits, and Congressman Pence spoke on WMUN about the benefits…

Today is Leap Day, and in Scotland, it is thought that people born on this day will experience a life filled with hardships.

“Without the leap years, after a few hundred years we will have summer in November,” said Younas Khan, a physics instructor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

For Leap Day today, the stock market tends to not have a lucky day – with the major averages tending to decline on this day.

The award winning WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month application process begins again soon, and will be expanded to include double the monthly benefactors, ensuring more award winners receive the attention provided by Radio, web, social media and more to help their efforts to lift up the communities they serve.

State Senator Scott Alexander welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January. Wyatt Dunsmore, from Burris Laboratory School, Elias Hart, from Yorktown Middle School, Jackson West, from Yorktown Middle School. Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator. To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.

This week, Senate Bill 202 calling for “intellectual diversity” in higher education and restructuring the tenure system passed out of the Indiana House of Representatives by a vote of 67-30. Democrat State Representative Sue Errington opposed it saying in a release, “I am a proud Muncie resident, and Ball State University is just a short walk away from my home. It is the leading job provider in my district and is home to some of the best professors in the state,” Representative Errington said. “When both university professor and students come together in protest, I listen.” At press time, we had not heard any statements released by Ball State University.