A Chipotle Mexican Grill and Valvoline are the two latest businesses to be approved to set up business in Anderson. Tim Stires told Woof Boom news the businesses will be in the 5800 block of Scatterfield Road. The approval was given by the Anderson Planning Commission on Tuesday. Construction should begin this spring, pending the weather. Stires said The Steak & Shake that once occupied that location is expected to locate on a nearby parcel.