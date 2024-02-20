February is Spay and Neuter Month

February is Spay & Neuter Awareness month. The procedures are a proven way to help prevent the overcrowded conditions like we’ve seen recently in Madison and Delaware County shelters, and it’s a safety hazard according to Susan LaPierre, Executive Director of Ambassadors for God’s Creatures. She says the community can use your help and there are resources available if cost is an issue. LaPierre said the organization is offering discounted Spay and Neuter vouchers. Vouchers for a cat are $30 and $45 for a dog. Ambassadors for God’s Creatures will subsidize the remainder of the cost for the surgery. They also have other packages available if you are interested in helping the community with the animal overpopulation issues. For more info, see Ambassadors for God’s Creatures on Facebook or call (765) 623-5011.