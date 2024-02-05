5th District Congressional Candidates Challenged

Three Candidates that filed for the nomination of Indiana’s 5th Congressional District have had challenges filed against them. Jonathan Brown and Scott King both filing as Republicans and Democrat Ryan Penninger all have challenges filed by Madison County GOP Chair Russ Willis and Vice-Chair Kelli Heuer. Russ Willis explained to Woof Boom News that the three did not meet the requirement of voting in their in the two most recent primary elections of their party. He said Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. The Indiana Election Commission in Indy will consider the challenges.