East Central Indiana submits for READI 2.0 Grants

Friday was the deadline for submissions for the READI 2.0 grants, and Trevor Friedeberg explained what ECI submitted…

He’s the President and CEO of the non-profit East Central Indiana Regional Partnership.

They learned from last time – when time was not on their side – Friedeberg said when the first round of state READI grants were coming together, they had a lot to do…

Last Friday was the deadline for submissions for the 2.0 grants, with hundreds of millions of dollars available in Indiana. The State announces winners in April / May.

State finals for wrestling happened over the weekend, and Jeff Mosier was kind enough to give us an interview yesterday on WMUN and East Central Indiana was well represented…

History made at the state high school girls wrestling event over the weekend, out of New Haven…

Mosier with the highlights from the events from Evansville. The team from Delta did great again…

Record smashed – WLBC is the original Radio sponsor for all 20 of the Muncie Mission Walk-A-Mile events. An estimated 1000 people made the trek from the Fieldhouse to the Mission on Liberty. As of early yesterday afternoon, more than $139,000 has been raised.

Underfunded from the Red Kettle Campaign, the Muncie Salvation Army appreciate any donation you can make…

That’s Major Curtiss Hartley from the Muncie Salvation Army.

Leap Day is next Thursday, and two free concerts happening for Black History Month at Muncie Central High School, at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. – Benjamin Williams explains the power of the music…