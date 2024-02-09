Anderson City Council February Meeting

Thursday night, The Anderson City Council approved a TIFF bond issue for Spanish based SAICA Pack USA. The $120 million facility will manufacture corrugated boxes on Park Road north of 67th Street. The facility is expected to employ 114, initially with starting pay at about $37 an hour. Construction is expected to begin in April, with production starting about 18 months later in 2026.

In other business, the Council approved the formation of the Homeless Task Force. The entity will initially consist of 13 members from our community, and plans include application of grants for operation.