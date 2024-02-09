An Update on the Residents of the Muncie Inn from Frank Baldwin

The forced closing of the Muncie Inn has an update. What’s the status of those residing there? Here’s Frank Baldwin…

From Wednesday morning – He is coordinator of a homelessness coalition and has been pleased with the communities response.

According to the Calorie Control Council, the snacks eaten by Americans watching the Super Bowl will contain 4 million pounds of fat.

For Super Bowl Sunday Walmart will sell enough frozen pizzas to stretch the length of the Grand Canyon, nearly 300 miles in length.

Save the date: April 25th is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spring Banquet, featuring Stephanie Bloom as the keynote speaker. To become a Table Host contact Amanda at aSummers@fca.org, or to become a Banquet Sponsor contact Bill Peckinpaugh.

He shed some more light on the intentions of the buyer of the downtown Muncie YMCA, here’s Mayor Dan Ridenour….

The Anderson economic community is reeling from the cancellation of the effort for getting that shingle company, and Chamber leader Clayton Whitson had more to say about the community effort that swayed the council and mayor…

That’s Whitson on Mitch in the Morning from Oldies 101.

Donna Catron from Muncie Public Library is the guest, on what will be Cam’s birthday: Cam and TC host Page Turners the Broadcast Book Club, Saturday’s at 8 a.m. on our WMUN.