Anderson Museum of Art is Hiring

Here’s an opportunity for someone passionate about arts education and community engagement. The Anderson Museum of Art is actively seeking an enthusiastic Arts Education Outreach Specialist. The ideal hire will spearhead transformative initiatives, forge impactful partnerships, and contribute to the enrichment of the museum’s cultural landscape. Qualifications Sought:

● Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Art/Museum Studies, or a related field.

● Demonstrated experience and passion for art-making.

● Proven track record in program development, community outreach, and arts education.

● Strong interpersonal and communication skills, coupled with a collaborative and creative

mindset

Apply by Feb 16; send your resume and cover letter to MANDEE@andersonart.org. AMOA is a non-profit organization.