Indiana State Police To Hold Hiring Seminar

The Indiana State Police is hosting a Trooper Hiring Seminar for individuals interested in a law enforcement career. State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan said the event is more relaxed than a formal interview, and interested parties are encouraged to bring family and ask questions. Keegan said experienced Troopers from various career tenures will be on hand to speak with those present. The event will be this Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 6 p.m., at the Indiana State Police Museum (8660 E. 21st Street) in Indianapolis.