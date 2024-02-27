Congressman Pence on Funding the War in Ukraine

He wants a loan considered. That was 6th District Congressman Greg Pence on WMUN yesterday morning, when asked about his position on funds to Ukraine…

He went on to say that he want’s to “do the border first” referring to the US Southern Board fixes that are needed. Here’s more from Congressman Pence’s interview…

Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

That’s a lot of ice cream for the family of Rex St. John…

The Albany Dairy Dream was sold to Jason Gates – how it came together…

And 4 weeks later, the sale was closed. Hear the whole episode from yesterday on WMUNmuncie.com.

Last week when we spoke to Democrat State Representative Sue Errington, she wanted to talk about her request of an apology of Republican Stage Rep Jim Lucas – she asked in a press release for him to apologize…

Some Burris kids were there to talk about an issue…

After conversations with Errington and others, they happened to end up on an elevator with Lucas, who saw their t-shirts, and the reason they were at the Statehouse…

we will continue to follow this story.

The Indiana State USBC Bowling Association is bringing 2,000 athletes to Fort Wayne for the 2024 Youth Championship Tournament March 1st to April 21st 2024. It will be a seven weekend-long event.

In what some call an accident, a direct mail piece promoted destinationmuncie.org, but a quick check shows that URL not working. Some say that was an inadvertent planning mistake for what may be announced this coming Thursday by the Muncie Visitor’s Bureau, at The Club by Accutech.

The voice of the Reds Great American Ball Park is retiring as Affiliate Rep for the radio network at the end of this season after 17 years. Joe Zerhusen tells us he will continue doing the games and production.

Radio and TV tonight for boys high school basketball: Yorktown Centerville is on 96.7 and 102.9 FM with Jared Boomer and Rob Fisher. On Oldies 101 Radio sports, Zach Johnson has Lapel vs. Wapahani on 1240 AM and 101.1 FM.